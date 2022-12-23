Steve Keim's Relationships With Kingsbury, Bidwill 'Soured' per Report

It's a mess with the Arizona Cardinals, as ESPN's latest report on the team put them under a microscope to expose all the faults within the organization. Part of that is general manager Steve Keim.

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has been in his current position since 2013.

Keim has seen highs with the Cardinals' organization: In 2008 he was the director of player personnel when Arizona went to the Super Bowl. Years later as general manager, Arizona went back to the NFC Championship Game.

Yet the Cardinals have seen little success since that magical run in 2015, as losing seasons have piled up and excuses have all but been used up.

Last week, Keim stepped away from the organization for an indefinite time due to health reasons. He isn't expected back, but perhaps that's a good thing given the various sources that spoke with ESPN.

"Kingsbury's future with the Cardinals has long been rooted in his relationships with three key people -- quarterback Kyler Murray, general manager Steve Keim and Bidwill. All three of those relationships have soured to varying degrees the past two years," said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler/Josh Weinfuss.

"Keim's short- and long-term future with the team is still unknown. Whatever the circumstances, multiple sources said Keim had far less of a presence in the building in 2022 than in years past, making it challenging for the head coach and general manager to coalesce on personnel matters."

The last line was a bit interesting, as Keim hasn't exactly been hands-on like past years. Yet the deeper you read into the report, the more you learn on exactly how bad things have gotten and how others across the league view him.

"A common refrain leaguewide is Keim has "nine lives" as Cardinals GM, a survivor in a field with typically little room for error. But league observers are curious whether Bidwill is disenchanted enough to clean house -- and pay enormous buyout money on contracts for the head coach and general manager that run through 2027," said the report.

"By most accounts, Keim and Bidwill maintained a strong relationship for years, but that has soured this season, said a source with direct knowledge of the team's inner workings."

The Cardinals have been nothing short of a disaster this season, and although there's still three weeks left in the regular season, the offseason only promises to dive deeper into the chaos in the desert.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Three Cardinals Out, Five More Questionable vs. Bucs

Relationship Between Kyler-Kliff Soured

Kingsbury Refutes Resignation Report

Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season