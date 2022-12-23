The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season.

Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach.

They just might get their wish.

Last week, Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepped away for an indefinite amount of time before reports suggested Arizona may be moving on from him on a permanent basis.

Now, Arizona may be in the market for a new head coach after those close to Kliff Kingsbury have "openly wondered" if he would step down after the end of the season (h/t ESPN).

All Cardinals has also heard similar rumblings. "He's just sick and tired of it," said one source.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and Jeremy Fowler contributed to a lengthy report that details exactly how sour things are in the building right now. Here are some key takeaways from their findings:

-There's a very real chance Kingsbury is given another year due to the wild array of injuries.

-Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray had grown "increasingly distant" with their relationship. Kingsbury also has worsened the relationship with Keim and owner Michael Bidwill.

-"He knows that it's not a situation that lends itself to him being happy and successful and at his best for that organization, which he wants to be," a source close to Kingsbury told ESPN. "They won't let him. They won't let him be great."

-The Cardinals' scheme has become predictable by opposing defenses

-Kingsbury has been too afraid to call out individuals for bad play

-"Changes need to be made," a source close to Murray told ESPN

-"Maybe Kliff will just resign," a source close to Kingsbury speculated to ESPN, "tired of the B.S."

