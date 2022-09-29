ESPN's FPI Gives Panthers Slight Edge Over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are set to do what seems like an impossible task lately: Win a football game.

The Cardinals will travel to Carolina to take on a Panthers team who have also struggled their way to a 1-2 start thus far (the Panthers lost their first two games by a combined five points), yet the Matt Rhule-led squad has history on their side. Arizona has lost their previous six meetings against Carolina.

As of now, SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +1.5 point underdogs. Arizona has been underdogs in each week this season.

That's expected to continue into next week, at least in the eyes of ESPN's Football Power Index.

The Panthers are given a 52.8% chance to win, while the Cardinals settle for a crisp 46.6% chance of their own. 0.6% is reserved for a tie.

This game will boil down to a few things, but let's not forget about the weather in Carolina which may be potentially impacted by Hurricane Ian.

When focusing on the field, the Cardinals undoubtedly need to avoid another slow start out of the gates. All five of Arizona's first quarter drives have resulted in punts thus far.

The Cardinals have also trailed by double digits in the first half of each game as well.

For whatever reason, Arizona has displayed a better form playing away from State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals hope some more road magic will help them climb back to .500 before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

