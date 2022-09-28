Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Rondale Moore Returns

TEMPE -- Don't preemptively sound the alarms at the Arizona Cardinals facility, but they might just be getting a coveted weapon back at a crucial moment in time.

WR Rondale Moore was spotted working today during the open portion of practice. Moore, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, has yet to play in a game this year.

There were plenty of noticeable absences, however.

Rashard Lawrence had hand surgery and will miss some time.

The Cardinals look to rebound in a massive way this weekend in their second road test of the year, as the Carolina Panthers await them for a Sunday afternoon game.

We spoke with Kliff Kingsbury after practice, who offered some clarity on a few names missing in action today.

Kliff Notes

-Rondale Moore was limited at practice, but Kingsbury is hopefully

-A.J. Green is doubtful for Sunday

-The team has not heard anything about potential weather impacts in Carolina

-The rest of the guys on the report were out on rest days

-Kingsbury isn't worried about the pass defense

-Antonio Hamilton may potentially return next week but was described as "Moving good"

-Colt McCoy is trending towards being ready soon

We'll get the official injury report later today.

