Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals were missing plenty of starters on their Wednesday injury report vs. Carolina.

A whopping 14 players find themselves on the Arizona Cardinals' first injury report of their game week against the Carolina Panthers. This is now the fourth straight week Arizona has seen double digits on the injury report.

Unfortunately, only three players were on rest days: Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz.

Five of those players were limited in Zaven Collins, James Conner, Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore and Matt Prater.

The other six (A.J. Green, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence , Justin Pugh, Ezekiel Turner and J.J. Watt) were not present today. 

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Moore is hopeful to play, while A.J. Green is doubtful. 

On the flip side of the injury report, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't practice with a thigh injury today.

