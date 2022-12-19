For Now, the Cardinals Have a Top-Five Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals, with just three weeks left in the regular season, could potentially garner a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It feels as if nothing has gone right for the Arizona Cardinals during the entire season. Even in the build up to the regular season, things such as Kyler Murray's contract drama and DeAndre Hopkins' suspension gave a certain feeling that perhaps 2022 might not be the best year.

That intuition was right: With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Cardinals sit with a 4-10 record and no longer have hopes of making the postseason. Arizona has made the postseason just once in the last seven years.

Yet some solace can be found in how Arizona finishes their season, as a potential top-five pick awaits them.

As of now, according to Tankathon, the Cardinals are slated to pick No. 4 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston, Chicago and Seattle (via Denver) sit above the Cardinals in draft order.

The Texans all but have the top pick locked up with an 1-12-1 record. Yet the Bears, Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions (via Rams) and Colts sit at four wins or fewer as the final stretch of the regular season approaches.

Arizona has picked in the top ten three times during the last five drafts, netting players such as Josh Rosen, Kyler Murray and Isaiah Simmons in the process.

Besides 2019 when the Cardinals took Murray, Arizona last drafted in the top five in 2011, where they took Patrick Peterson at pick No. 5.

Plenty of speculation surrounds exactly who will make that pick, as the Cardinals are expected to move on from Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury's future still hangs in the air.

It's an important offseason for the Cardinals, and nailing their first pick could help right the ship in Arizona.

However, plenty of dominoes still need to fall in order for them to secure their spot in the top five. Playing against teams such as Tampa Bay and San Francisco in two of the final three weeks.

