J.J. Watt Pokes Fun at 'Random' Drug Test After Three-Sack Performance

As fate would have it, Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt was chosen.

Watt has accomplished things on a football field that 99% of the population could only hope and wish for: All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year just to name a few.

Watt is a sure-fire bet to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon his first year of eligibility.

He was also a pretty good bet to be "randomly" selected for a drug test after a three-sack performance against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL is notorious for sending that text to players after a strong outing - last week New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon experienced it after dominating at State Farm Stadium.

Now, after a dominant display of his own that earned Watt almost $1 million in incentives, it was his turn.

Watt tallied five tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble against the Broncos yesterday.

