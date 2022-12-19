Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Monday following the loss to the Denver Broncos and offered some words on key players heading into Week 16.

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-10 and are officially out of postseason contention after losing to the Denver Broncos.

It felt like the same song and dance for the Cardinals: Injuries coupled with missed opportunities ultimately led to their downfall.

With just three weeks left, there's not a lot to play for besides pride and auditioning for jobs next season. The Cardinals will still be looking to win, however.

It appears they might be even more shorthanded this week after reporters met with head coach Kliff Kingsbury:

On Colt McCoy: 'We'll see. Word I got was he's in concussion protocol so we'll obviously be smart with it but I'd say day-to-day right now."

On Zach Allen: "I don't think it'll be this week. Maybe the last couple he'll have a shot but not this week."

On Byron Murphy/Antonio Hamilton/Marco Wilson: "I think same deal, day-to-day. I think Byron may be a little bit longer than that but those other two have made progress and we're hopeful they can be back. We need them, obviously."

On Max Williams: "He's day-to-day as well. He injured his shoulder on that tackle there on the interception and so we're gonna see how he feels throughout the week."

Kelvin Beachum and Max Garcia are also considered day-to-day. We will know more on Wednesday when the Cardinals release their first injury report of the week.

