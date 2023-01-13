For our second full 2023 NFL Draft mock for the Arizona Cardinals, some premier defenders wind up in the desert with premium picks.

Welcome to our second full 2023 NFL Draft mock for the Arizona Cardinals!

In this edition, the Cardinals do a lot of upgrading to their defense with some premium picks and some high-upside additions, as well. The offense got some love, too, with an offensive line upgrade and some more weapons for the offense.

Let's go ahead and hop into this full Cardinals mock draft 2.0:

3. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

The Cardinals will be hoping for either Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter to fall to the third pick. One will be there as long as Bryce Young or another quarterback goes first. In this mock, Carter, arguably the top prospect in the draft, is available due to his position. The Cardinals will add a player with instant All-Pro upside and run the card up to the podium without hesitation.

34. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Did I just mock another Georgia defender to the Cardinals? You bet your sweet bippy I did! Smith was universally a round-one prospect prior to his pec injury and the Cardinals will reap the benefit of him slipping to the top of round two. Another easy, slam-dunk pick.

66. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame

It's no secret that the Cardinals' offensive line is porous at best. To fix this, they'll need to make some massive investments in almost every spot. I anticipate this to be done via Free Agency, but a day-two pick seems likely. Patterson will provide the team with the center they've desperately needed during the Kyler Murray era.

96. D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

Taking Georgia defenders always feels safe, but the same can also be said for Michigan defenders. Turner became a full-time starter in 2022 and was able to lock down opposing receivers. Turner will find playing time quickly in Arizona.

104. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Wide receiver is a sneaky need for the Cardinals especially since the team is expected to trade All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Even if they don't, depth is needed due to the unreliable health of practically their entire receiver room. Mims enjoyed a career year as the Sooners' No. 1 receiver.

167. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

This late in the draft is all about building depth and finding some fun players to roll the dice on, so to speak. Young is an edge setter with a high motor, but he is a little older (turning 25 years old before the draft). Nonetheless, this feels like an appropriate range for Young.

178. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Eichenberg won't test as well as others athletically, but you can't measure a player's heart and Eichenberg became a fan favorite for a reason in 2022. He provides depth for a linebacker room that could boom or bust in 2023.

213. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

James Conner and Keaontay Ingram are the only running backs currently on the 2023 roster for the Cardinals and a gamble on one of the greatest Golden Gophers ever feels like fun. Ibrahim is Minnesota's all-time leading rusher and has been a great producer for a long time. Adding him this late feels like a fun add to a unit needing depth.

