Report: Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to undergo a massive culture change this offseason after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury roamed the sidelines for four years but ultimately failed to maximize the roster constructed for him, although a slew of injuries in 2022 played no help for him, either.

Now, the Cardinals look forward in hopes of finding a fresh voice that can put them back into postseason contention.

Arizona has already requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and is reportedly set to interview defensive coordinator Vance Joseph next week.

However, they may just get some help from a familiar foe.

According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the Cardinals requested to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Arizona joins the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers in requesting to interview Ryans.

In our preview of 13 potential head coaching candidates for the Cardinals, here's our excerpt on Ryans, who is one of the hottest names to take a coaching position this offseason:

"Ryans has taken an ever-talented 49ers defense and turned them into the juggernaut they are with Defensive Player of the Year favorite Nick Bosa and co. Ryans has also coached up several players due to injury and has gotten major contributions out of players like Talanoa Hufanga who have become household names after many not knowing who he was before this season.

"The Cardinals' defense is a project that needs a lot of work, but Ryans will love having a likely top-four pick in a defensive-loaded 2023 NFL Draft to tat his retooling process."

San Francisco hopes to make a deep run into the postseason before Ryans potentially walks. Arizona hopes to capture some of that magic the 49ers have showed this season.

