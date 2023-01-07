NFL TV Coverage Map Week 18

The league's final week of the regular season will be one to watch across the board.

Week 18 of the NFL season is here, as viewers will get their final shot at watching some legends such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt take the field.

It is sure to be an exciting week of football that carries plenty of playoff consequences across the board.

For the final week of the regular season, both CBS and Fox will carry two slates of games. Thanks to our friends at 506 Sports, we have coverage maps across the board:

CBS Early

Most of the country will watch Patriots-Bills with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. In fact, the other games (Ravens-Bengals, Browns-Steelers and Texans-Colts) are pretty much only in local moments.

CBS Late

There's only two games featured in CBS's late slate of games, with majority of the country watching Eagles-Giants. Chargers-Broncos can be seen in local markets with additional coverage in surrounding areas.

Fox Early

Most of the games in the early Fox slate are restricted to local markets, although Jets-Dolphins and Vikings-Bears are available to markets far outside of their reach.

Fox Late

Most of the country will take in the Cowboys-Commanders, although some outside markets (Michigan/Wisconsin showing Rams-Seahawks and Cardinals-49ers shown in North/South Dakota.

