The Arizona Cardinals have one clear free agent they can't lose in DL Zach Allen, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to make decisions on 30+ players as they enter the realm of free agency.

Some will see this as a good sign after a 4-13 football team didn't exactly field desired results.

Just like any offseason, names will come and go. Yet there's a small portion of players each year that are labeled as absolute musts to retain, and this year is no different.

Prominent players such as Byron Murphy, Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum and even Greg Dortch can be looped into that conversation.

Yet in Pro Football Focus' latest piece going through one free agent each team can't let walk away, Allen was the winner:

PFF Says Cardinals Can't Afford to Lose Zach Allen

"The Cardinals made the tough but sharp decision to let edge defender Chandler Jones walk in free agency last offseason, but they have to keep the younger Allen in the fold following J.J. Watt‘s retirement," said PFF.

"Allen earned his first run-defense grade above 60.0 and first pass-rush grade above 70.0 this season to go along with a career-best 35 quarterback pressures and 8.3% pressure rate."

Allen came on strong this season and produced in a major way. His ability to get after the quarterback was something Arizona desperately needed and will hopefully continue to rely on moving forward.

Even with the possibility of adding a guy such as Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, Allen's presence is needed along the defensive front to ensure Arizona can trend upwards in 2023 and beyond.

