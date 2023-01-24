In their latest round of predictions for this coaching cycle, Bleacher Report predicts the Arizona Cardinals will land on Frank Reich as their head coach.

The 2023 coaching cycle has been officially underway for two weeks now with five teams searching for their next man in charge: The Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Different teams will require different needs and fits, and thus a wide array of candidates have either been requested or interviewed up to this point.

As for the Cardinals, names such as Brian Flores and Sean Payton have dominated headlines this cycle. Yet Bleacher Report recently gave their predictions on who will fill the five open spots at head coach, and they have Arizona moving a different direction.

B/R Predicts Cardinals Will Hire Frank Reich

"The Arizona Cardinals need a head coach who's going to elevate Kyler Murray. Team owner Michael Bidwell told reporters that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback will have some say in the search for a new lead skipper," said Maurice Moton.

"Sure, an offensive coordinator can help develop Murray, but past concerns about the signal-caller's leadership skills may influence new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort to hire a head coach who brings experience in a CEO-type role.

"While Sean Payton would also make sense in Arizona, the Cardinals wouldn't have to give up premium draft capital in a trade to bring Reich aboard.

"This past season, we saw Murray butt heads with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, which isn't uncommon for a quarterback and head coach, but Reich isn't known for shouting at his players publicly in a combative fashion. With his calm demeanor, he can foster a smoother coach-to-quarterback relationship.

"According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Carson Wentz's "lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play" frustrated people within the Indianapolis Colts organization. Yet Reich nearly led that team to the 2021 playoffs and finished 9-8. He can guide a team that has a quarterback who's still trying to find his voice as a leader in the locker room.

"Lastly, the Cardinals may open the 2023 season without Murray, who tore his ACL in December. Reich started each of his five seasons in Indianapolis with a new starter under center and went 40-33-1 during his tenure. He's equipped to handle temporary uncertainty in the most important position."

Reich is one of the very few offensive-minded coaches the Cardinals have shown interest in. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their OC and led the Colts to a handful of playoff appearances with a constant rotation of quarterbacks in place.

There's hope that stability with Kyler Murray can help Reich regain his form. He was the first coach interviewed after general manager Monti Ossenfort was initially hired.

Reich has been praised for his leadership style and with his ability to (hopefully) maximize Murray, the prospects of Reich leading the way in Arizona doesn't sound too shabby.

Here's how the rest of the coaching search unfolded in the article:

Carolina Panthers: Shane Steichen

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton

Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans

Indianapolis Colts: Dan Quinn

