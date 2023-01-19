Report: Ian Cunningham Turned Down Offer to Become Cardinals GM

The Arizona Cardinals are under new management.

General manager Monti Ossenfort was introduced as the successor to Steve Keim on Tuesday. Keim stepped away from his role due to health reasons.

Ossenfort was one of a handful of candidates that interviewed for the job, but according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, he might not have been Arizona's first choice.

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham reportedly declined Arizona's offer to fill the GM vacancy. He had multiple interviews with the Tennessee Titans but they ultimately chose Ran Carthon, who also was requested to interview from the Cardinals.

Cunningham was a popular name this cycle and will undoubtedly get a job somewhere within the next few opportunities. The Athletic tabbed him on their "40 under 40" list while working under teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens prior to accepting an assistant GM role with Chicago this past year.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta - one of the more respected people in his position - offered strong words of praise for Cunningham.

“He’s able to look outside as a way of spurring ideas and looking at things from a different lens,” said DeCosta. “That can be very helpful in a sport like ours when so much of what we do has been ingrained in us by the way things have been done for so long.”

That's not to say Ossenfort wasn't/isn't the right person for the job. He comes from a strong background of scouting and helped organizations such as the Tennessee Titans (two playoff appearances in three years) and New England Patriots (four Super Bowls) during his respective time with each team.

There's hope that he'll be the perfect puzzle piece for what the Cardinals want to do, but it looks as if Cunningham could've had the job first if he wanted it.

