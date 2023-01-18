Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Arizona Cardinals continue to cast the net out far and wide with reports of them requesting to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Arizona Cardinals now have their general manager in Monti Ossenfort, and owner Michael Bidwill wasn't joking when he said the Cardinals would ramp up efforts to find their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury.

Prior to Tuesday, the Cardinals requested to interview the likes of Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and DeMeco Ryans. Later in the evening on Tuesday, it was revealed that Frank Reich was interviewed that same day and Arizona put in a request to speak with Ejiro Evero, bringing the total list of candidates to six.

Number seven has entered the arena.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals reportedly requested permission to speak with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coach opening.

Glenn has been Detroit's defensive coordinator since 2021 and has played a big role in helping turn the franchise in the right direction under head coach Dan Campbell. He was a fan-favorite when HBO's Hard Knocks series followed the team through training camp last season.

Indianapolis requested to interview Glenn and Lions OC Ben Johnson, but Johnson ultimately informed teams he would be returning to Detroit for another season.

Glenn interviewed with Indianapolis on Jan. 14. He was a personnel scout for the New York Jets back in 2012 and coached defensive backs for the Browns and Saints prior to joining his current role in Detroit.

Last season, the Lions nearly put themselves in the playoffs after a remarkable turnaround in the second part of the season. Their defense ranked dead last in the league in yards allowed per game with 392.4. Their 25.1 points per game tied for the third-worst rate in the league as well.

Many fans in Arizona were hoping for a guy like Payton, but NFL Media's Tom Pelissero says that isn't possible: "Arizona was a possibility too and they have permission to speak with him. But once they hired Monti Ossenfort as the general manager, that made it seem pretty unlikely. Sean is going to want to set a program his way and having the GM hired first and running the coaching search is probably not exactly how he would draw it up himself," he said.

