J.J. Watt's Final Game Jersey Added to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt's jersey he wore in the final game of his career has now been added to professional football immortality.

The Arizona Cardinals didn't have much to cheer for in 2022.

The team finished with a 4-13 season while being followed by injuries and drama every step of the way.

Yet there were a few bright spots that emerged, one of which being the dominant final display defensive end J.J. Watt put on before hanging his cleats up and calling it quits at the end of the season.

The decision came to a surprise for many considering Watt's play. He was expected to get another lucrative contract in 2023 free agency.

Yet Watt wanted to go on his own terms, and that's exactly what he did. In the final moments of Week 18's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he was given a standing ovation by the away crowd:

It was an emotional scene for everybody involved, and now part of that day will forever belong to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Today, they acquired the jersey Watt wore in the final game of his NFL career.

Now, the Cardinals have another piece of their own history that belongs in Canton, OH. Watt figures to be a first-ballot admission when that time comes, too.

