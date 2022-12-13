Following the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the New England Patriots, here is a collection of the best Twitter reactions to the game.

It was a brutal loss for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. The game was far from the only thing lost, as Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray likely sustained a season-ending knee injury and several other players got injured as well.

Beyond this, Twitter was alive and well in the Cardinals loss, so let's dive in to the best of Twitter reactions from this week's Cardinals' loss.

Let's get the biggest story out of the way... Kyler Murray suffered what was described as a "significant" knee injury on Monday night against the Patriots. Naturally, there was a lot of commotion surrounding the news, both good and bad.

Nothing is more important than a player's health at the end of the day, and it was nice to see this touching moment when the cart came out for Murray:

It's moments like this that remind us that some things are bigger than the game itself. This is an awesome moment to see players from both teams coming to console Kyler and give him their best. Respect.

While some made nice comments hoping for a swift recovery for Murray, some people decided to make some jokes about it all.

They say that laughter is the best form of medication... but perhaps this is too soon?

And if you want to be mad about the jokes people are making, then perhaps you should point some of it towards the Cardinals' social media team, who posted this caption under a picture of Colt McCoy on their Instagram:

Comments have been turned off for the post and it has since been edited to "@coltmccoy has entered the game."

The Cardinals sustained a lot of injuries on Monday and apparently not even the team's mascot, Big Red, was safe.

When it rains it pours, I suppose.

Playing at home should mean you win more often than not. Someone needs to remind the Cardinals of this apparently...

Seriously, how on earth do you post that kind of record at home?!

How would you summarize the 2022 Arizona Cardinals season? Troy Aikman has some choice words of his own...

At least we get the matchup of the century next week when the Cardinals pay the Denver Broncos a visit...

This game will be great for the sickos who love bad football. But this meme will perfectly encapsulate our feelings for the final four games of the 2022 season:

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Kliff Kingsbury Offers Statement on Passing of Mike Leach

What Went Right, Wrong in Cardinals' Loss to Patriots

Three Takeaways From Loss vs. Patriots

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Lose to Patriots in Monday Night Battle

Report: Kyler Murray's Knee Injury Considered Serious