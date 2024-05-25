What Max Melton Brings to Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Next up for our rookie profile series is Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton, a Day 2 pick out of Rutgers.
Melton wasn't met with the fanfare that some other draft prospects would have (likely) netted, but the Red Sea will be quick to fall for him.
Where Melton wins you over is with his versatility. Melton is a special teams ace as a gunner, which is a great starting point for any player. Fans will be happy to know that Melton can be an outside corner or play inside as a nickel defender.
No matter where he lines up, you still end up with an instinctive defensive back.
We'll go more in depth with the profile, but as you'll see, Melton checks a lot of boxes the Cardinals have looked for under the Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon era.
Scouting Profile
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2022, 2023)
Started 40 of 43 games
Four blocked punts in career
2024 NFL Draft Profile
Legacy player at Rutgers including brother and parents
Near full-time starter in all four seasons at Rutgers
Inside/Outside ability with good size (5'11 and 187-lbs) and speed (4.39)
Special teams prowess
What The Tape Shows
Melton has a ton of value in the secondary thanks to his flexibility to play on the boundary or in the slot. Melton showed off his highest upside as a nickel back and can be a high-ceiling player at the spot.
As far as coverage skills go, Melton has the instincts and ball skills to translate early in his career. Melton recorded eight interceptions to go along with 20 pass breakups over the last two seasons and has comfortability to bump-and-run with opposing receivers.
There's also some upside on special teams as a gunner as evident by his four career blocked punts.
Projected Role for 2024
Melton's overall knowledge of the game makes him a safe bet to have a sizable role for the Cardinals as a rookie. Having any kind of prowess on special teams will immediately earn you favor with the coaching staff and Melton checks that box definitively.
As far as what he'll contribute on defense, expect to see Melton play a lot on either the inside or outside. The Cardinals - along withMelton - have some options on the boundary including Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams, though Williams played majority in the slot last season for Arizona and played well.
Melton has so much value and versatility that he should see the field very often as a rookie. In fact, don't be surprised if Melton out-snaps all rookie defenders this season.