What Marvin Harrison Jr. Brings to Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Welcome back to our rookie profile series! Last year, we broke down each of the Arizona Cardinals' 2023 NFL Draft selections to give you a glimpse of who they are, what to expect, and more. With the 2024 NFL Draft concluded and summer upon us, it’s once again time to kick this series off.
We begin with the Cardinals’ first draft pick and (already) fan-favorite Marvin Harrison Jr., the coveted wideout from Ohio State.
Harrison has instantly become a legend in the Valley, and he has yet to take the field for the team professionally. Still, there’s plenty of reason why he has so much fanfare… even beyond his legendary name.
Without any further introduction, lets get to know Marvin Harrison Jr. a bit better!
Accomplishments
-Consensus four-star prospect (97th overall, 14th wide receiver) – 2021 recruiting class
-Most decorated wide receiver in Ohio State history
-Fred Biletnikoff Award (2023)
-Two-time Unanimous All-American (2022, 2023)
-Two-time First-Team All-Big Ten
-Rose Bowl record-tying three touchdown receptions
2024 NFL Draft Profile
-Two-year full-time starter
-Historic production at Ohio State
-Great size at 6’3" and 209 lbs
-Son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr.
What The Tape Shows
In every sense of the word, MHJ is elite and generational. It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot, but Harrison is more than worthy of the title.
The NFL bloodlines are very apparent in Harrison with the way he runs routes and catches the football, but unlike his dad, he has great size to play above the rim and go for contested catches.
Harrison also has dynamic speed that is faster on the field than it is on the track.
There’s little that Harrison can’t do at the position and is undoubtedly one of the best wide receiver prospects of the last decade or more.
Projected Role for 2024
WR1. I don’t know what else needs to be said.
Harrison is instantly the number one receiver on this team, and he will be asked to lead the passing attack with Kyler Murray back to full health. A lot of the offense’s success will fall on his shoulders if we’re being completely transparent - no pressure.
That being said, Harrison was born to be a team’s WR1, and he has that opportunity presented to him on day one with the Cardinals.