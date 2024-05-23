How Darius Robinson Fits Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- We continue our rookie profile series with the second of the Arizona Cardinals' first-round picks in Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
To read our piece on Marvin Harrison Jr. - click here.
Robinson was snagged with the 27th pick and is a prospect with quality production and has only gotten better with each year with the Tigers. He may not be some all-world athlete like some others in the 2024 NFL Draft class, but Robinson has a solid foundation in place and could wind up earning serious playing time even as a rookie.
As you’ll see in this profile, Robinson is someone who can find a niche early on with the Cardinals and could end up playing himself into a large role with the team as a rookie.
Accomplishments
- Three-Star high school recruit
- One-time First-Team All-SEC (2023)
- Started 30 games in five seasons
- 112 tackles and 13 sacks (8.5 in 2023)
2024 NFL Draft Profile
- Two-year full-time starter and five-year role player
- 6’5 and 285-lbs down lineman with inside/outside versatility
- Massive breakout in graduate season
- Battled injuries throughout his career (no significant injuries to note)
What The Tape Shows
Robinson is such an interesting case study. In his final season with the Tigers, he played closer to 300 lbs and broke out for a career best 8.5 sacks. But when the NFL Scouting Combine rolled around, Robinson measured in at 285 lbs.
This isn’t alarming whatsoever; it just makes him an intriguing player.
As far for we see from Robinson, he’s a violent pass rusher with heavy hands. You can tell that Robinson aged like a fine wine with Mizzou, as he has great technique with his hands and is active to disengage with blockers with his incredible length and size.
There’s still some room for improvement, as Robinson needs more refining to his counters if his initial plan of attack doesn’t get home. But that’s super coachable and something that he’ll grasp well under Jonathan Gannon.
Projected Role for 2024
I believe that Robinson will enter the season as one of the key pieces to the defensive line rotation. Robinson is simply too talented to keep off the football field.
By year’s end, Robinson could (and in my opinion should) be as close to a full-time starter as possible. Guys with tools like Robinson are difficult to justify keeping off the field.
However, the caveat is that Robinson must continue to work on his pass rushing set, especially the aforementioned counter moves in order to secure consistent playing time. No player, even with Robinson’s talent, will find a big-time role in Gannon’s defense without being able to show growth throughout the season.
There’s plenty of opportunity for Robinson to be a full-time starter by year’s end, but it will be predicated on his progression throughout the season.
At worst, Robinson will be rotated in and could progress enough to be listed as a “breakout” candidate for 2025.