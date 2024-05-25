Which Cardinals Rookie Will Make Biggest Impact? Ranking All 12
Some teams have the luxury of drafting the best players available and waiting for the right opportunity for that player to become a part of the game plan. The Arizona Cardinals are not one of those teams.
After a 4-13 campaign in 2023, the Cardinals are looking to make a big step in the right direction after a promising finish to that season led by quarterback Kyler Murray. With Murray now healthy and ready to start the season, it was general manager Monti Ossenfort's job to surround him with a talented team ready to win.
In the draft, Ossenfort selected twelve players that he thinks will help the Cardinals accomplish their goals in 2024 and several of them will be expected to contribute right away.
Let's get into it and rank this draft class by who will make the most immediate impact.
1. Marvin Harrison, Jr. - Wide Receiver
There is almost no need to write anything here. Many Cardinals fans have been pounding the table for Harrison, Jr. for two offseasons now and they finally got their wish when the team selected the Ohio State wide receiver No. 4 overall.
Harrison, Jr. may have a Hall of Fame name, being the son of former Colts WR Marvin Harrison, but what he did in college made him special in his own rights.
He had more than 1,200 yards in both of his starting seasons at Ohio State, as well as 14 touchdowns in both years. His list of accolades would make him an elite prospect regardless of last name: 2x All-American, 2023 Big Ten OPOY, 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Winner.
Harrison, Jr. is projected, and expected, to walk in as the WR1 for the Cardinals and immediately provide Murray a reliable target. The potential offensive success of the team hinges on the relationship between these two players.
2. Max Melton - Cornerback
The 43rd overall pick, Max Melton is a cornerback out of Rutgers that should immediately step into a critical role in the Cardinals secondary.
To say the Cardinals secondary struggled in 2023 would be an understatement. The position group allowed the 3rd most passing touchdowns in the league.
Melton played a variety of schemes in college but he really pops in man-press situations. He also has a nose for the ball, picking off opposing quarterbacks eight times in his last three collegiate seasons.
His hips flip easily and, a major bonus, he is an able and willing run defender. In 2023 he had 4 tackles for loss and 1 sack as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
At 6-foot, 190 lbs, Melton provides prototypical size to go along with great speed (4.39 40-yard dash) and should be able to take a side of the field on his own.
That is not to say that he won't have traditional rookie struggles, but he is in a good spot with a head coach boasting years of experience coaching up defensive backs. To say that he might have more immediate success than several of the cornerbacks taken before him in the draft is not a wild supposition.
3. Darius Robinson - Defensive Line
As much as the Cardinals' secondary might have struggled in 2023, the run defense was somehow even worse. They allowed 143.2 rushing yards per game last season, the worst in the league. The Cardinals also only put together 33 sacks as a team, third worst.
Shoring up that defensive line was a major focus going into the 2024 offseason. Ossenfort started that process with several additions in free agency including Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, and Khyiris Tonga, but he doubled down by using the 27th overall pick to select Darius Robinson out of Missouri.
Robinson is coming off his best collegiate year with 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 43 total tackles. He shined in run defense, wrapping up runners with ease in the notoriously savage SEC. When he did get the opportunity to rush the passer he was also highly productive with a 17% pass rush win-rate.
Robinson is a clear upgrade in talent from what the Cardinals put on the field last season. He has across-the-line versatility which allows Gannon/Rallis to dial him up in a variety of looks to keep offenses guessing. He might not put up huge sack numbers in his rookie season, but expect him to make an immediate and noticeable impact all along the line.
4. Tip Reiman - Tight End
Several media pundits were confused when the Cardinals selected Illinois tight end Tip Reiman with the 82nd overall pick. A lot of that confusion stemmed from the breakout year that current Cardinals TE Trey McBride had just experienced in 2023. Why select another player at a position that seems to be locked down?
Because Reiman provides a totally different type of player than McBride and with the type of pound and ground, smashmouth, heavy sets that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likes to run there is room in the Cardinals offense for a talented pass catcher, McBride, and an elite run blocking tight end like Reiman.
The Cardinals run game was already elite in 2023, but expect it to become even more consistent and nuanced with the addition of a player like Reiman. This is not a pick to brush over. It is an indication of the type of football that the Cardinals want to play and Reiman will be instrumental in making that happen.
5. Elijah Jones - Cornerback
The Cardinals did not stop after drafting Melton, hoping that he would fix the problems in the secondary. With the 90th pick, they selected Elijah Jones, a cornerback out of Boston College.
Jones is a tall, rangy corner at 6-foot-2, 176 pounds. At Boston College he had elite production his last two seasons.
In 2022, he racked up 13 pass deflections and 2 interceptions only to improve his ball skills even further and take the ball away 5 times in his final season at BC. If it looks like his numbers went down in 2023 it is only because quarterbacks refused to throw the ball his way. No wonder, seeing as he allowed a 18.1 passer rating last season. Elite.
The Cardinals will work out what rotations work between Melton, Jones, free agency pickup Sean Murphy-Bunting, and second-year slot corner Garrett Williams. Jones will, however, absolutely see the field as the team finds out what they have the in the rookie.
6. Isaiah Adams - Offensive Line
The left guard position was a major question mark for 2024, and it can only be assumed that the Cardinals are hoping that the 71st overall pick, Isaiah Adams out of Illinois, will be the answer.
Although he just finished his last season with the Illini at right tackle because of positional needs on that team, Adams had played at left guard in 2022. With almost 1,000 collegiate snaps at the position, Adams is the frontrunner for the left guard spot until further notice but he might compete with free agency addition Evan Brown and second-year player Jon Gaines II for the spot.
Adams fits the archetype of player that the Cardinals seem to be prioritizing. High-character, durable, and versatile. As all of those things, he stands a great chance at being the starting left guard when the season starts and making an immediate impact.
7. Trey Benson - Running Back
Trey Benson comes out of Florida State as one of the best running back prospects in the 2024 draft class.
In 2022, the Seminole running back averaged 6.5 yards per carry and in 2023 he had 14 touchdowns and more than 1,000 scrimmage yards toting the rock for an undefeated team.
Benson's straight-line speed is elite and his vision is also excellent, meaning that when he gets the right blocks and past the second level, he is gone.
This might be criminally low for a player as talented as Benson, but with James Conner and Michael Carter on the roster there are reasonable questions about what the rookies' role will be in Year 1.
Expect some experimentation to find the right fit for Benson, but he is so talented that he will certainly see the field and be part of the weekly game plan.
8. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - Safety/Defensive Back
The Cardinals continued adding to the secondary with their fourth round selection of Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, a safety out of Texas Tech.
Taylor-Demerson just completed a monster season in Lubbock with 73 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and 4 interceptions. In two years at Tech, he showcased a nose for the ball and a penchant for reading the quarterback's eyes and undercutting routes leading him to come away with the ball seven times.
Both elements of the current Cardinals safety duo, superstar Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, are in the last year of their contracts. In a sense, this will be a tryout year for Taylor-Demerson as the team makes tough decisions about the future of the safety position in Arizona.
Taylor-Demerson will see the field and his performance could heavily influence the team as they approach the question of re-signing or letting Baker/Thompson go.
9. Xavier Thomas - Defensive End
Even with all of the free agency additions and the earlier selection of Robinson, the Cardinals doubled down on defensive linemen by taking Clemson's Xavier Thomas in the 5th round.
Thomas came out of the gate strong in college with an impressive rookie season that he never seemed to live up to as he battled through injuries and COVID during his six years at Clemson.
The draft profile blurb from PFF sums up Thomas perfectly:
"Thomas is a true low-floor, high-ceiling prospect. He is on the older side, but his natural athletic gifts are still worth taking a chance on, especially for teams in need of a 3/4 pass-rushing specialist."
Thomas is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds and plenty athletic. His speed coming off the edge is elite and the biggest upside for him. As a situational pass-rusher, don't be surprised if he racks up some sacks on limited snaps in 2024.
He will have to compete with Cam Thomas and Victor Dimukeje to lock down a more permanent role as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.
10. Tejhaun Palmer - Wide Receiver
If this had been written two weeks ago, the position on this list for UAB product Tejhaun Palmer might be higher. The signing of Zay Jones, however, pushes Palmer even further down a depth chart that is looking solid already.
At UAB, Palmer had his best year in 2023 finishing with 858 yards and 7 touchdowns on 47 receptions. His straight-line speed is elite and he has great size at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. However, he struggles with concentration and separating at times and drops can be a problem.
Palmer also has an uphill battle to become productive in 2024 having to battle fellow rookie Harrison Jr., Jones, second-year Michael Wilson, and fan favorite Greg Dortch for playing time. Injuries present the most likely opportunity for Palmer to see the field this season.
11. Christian Jones - Offensive Line
The offensive tackle from Texas, Christian Jones, has been labeled by many in the media world as a potential steal for the Cardinals in the fifth round.
Jones thrived in the zone schemes at Texas and comes with great size and athleticism. In 907 snaps in 2023, he only allowed one sack and two hits. Jones also has some offensive line versatility having played both left and right tackle in college.
That being said, in the absence of injury it looks like the Cardinals' starting offensive line is largely set with the only question remaining left guard. It is not impossible that Jones competes for the spot, but fellow draftee Isaiah Adams seems a more likely fit.
Jones projects as a quality backup and potential swing tackle for 2024. The bigger picture is probably to develop him behind Jonah Williams and have a future solution for the right tackle spot. That means a potential future bookend of Paris Johnson, Jr on the left and Jones on the right. Williams is currently signed for two years, so it might be awhile before these plans come to fruition, if they do at all.
12. Jaden Davis - Cornerback
Ossenfort dipped back into the defensive back pool one more time with the 226th selection in the 2024 Draft, Jaden Davis out of Miami.
Davis played four seasons at Oklahoma before finishing his college career at Miami. He was largely consistent in his five collegiate seasons but nothing elite jumps off the screen when you watch him.
Unlike the other cornerbacks taken by the Cardinals, Davis is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 but makes up for that with a very compact 185 pound build. He is most lacking in the ball skills department, only having one interception, his freshman year no less, to show for five seasons of college ball.
Davis projects as a practice squad player who might be able to come up in the case of severe injury problems in the cornerback room but don't expect him to get any starting snaps in 2024.