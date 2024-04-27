Cardinals Select Offensive Tackle Christian Jones in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals bolster their offensive line with the addition of Texas OT Christian Jones at Pick 162 in the fifth round.
Arizona signed Jonah Williams in the offseason to play one of the tackle spots opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. in free agency, and the Cardinals also added Isaiah Adams as a guard prospect on Day 2.
Jones started every game the last two seasons for the Longhorns and is projected to play right tackle in the pros:
"Right tackle prospect with athletic limitations that are sometimes covered up by his strength and length. Jones has good lean mass and a proportional frame. While the body composition is a plus, a lack of flexibility and agility works against him. He can maul and brawl what is in front of him, but meeting movement with body control and foot quickness is much tougher for him. He's a consistent waist-bender, which will make him a target for some edge defenders, but his physical attributes give him a chance to stick around." Lance Zierlein's evaluation on NFL.com.
Jones played six years at the collegiate level and started 48 total games during his time at Texas. He garnered honorable mention All Big-12 honors his final two years with the program.