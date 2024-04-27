Meet Your Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft Class
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have concluded their activities at the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing in a hefty group of 12 new players over seven rounds. Here is their full list of new faces that will be a part of the Bird Gang.
1: Round 1, No. 4 Overall, Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Cardinals, despite plenty of rumors around trading down, decided to stick and pick, taking the legacy star WR out of Ohio State with the No. 4 overall pick. Harrison racked up over 2,400 yards and 28 touchdowns over his final two years in Columbus, and joins his former teammate Paris Johnson Jr. in the Valley. He'll slot in as the instant WR1, coming in as one of the highest-touted receiver prospects in NFL history.
2: Round 1, No. 27 Overall, Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Arizona needed plenty of help on the defensive line. Robinson is a versatile piece on the defensive line, able to play both DT and EDGE with a high motor. He played 25 games over his final two years at Missouri, and racked up an impressive 8.5 sacks in his last season, with 14 TFL. Playing in the SEC, trenches are important, and Robinson was able to put up very solid numbers in his later years with a high potential to translate to the NFL.
3: Round 2, No. 43 Overall, Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
The Cardinals also needed tons of help in the cornerback department. Arizona opted to trade their first pick of the second round to Atlanta for an extra third, dropping down from No. 35 to No. 43 overall, and opted to go for their guy in Melton over other DB names like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Melton is highly praised by those around the NFL, picking off multiple passes in three straight years of his college career, and battled well with Marvin Harrison Jr. when Rutgers faced Ohio State, holding him to just four receptions and 25 yards.
4: Round 3, No. 66 Overall, Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Arizona added a running back relatively early in this draft. Benson is a versatile runner, who put up good production at Florida State. He had 154 and 156 carries respectively in 2022 and 2023, well eclipsing 900 yards on the ground both times with 23 total touchdowns over that time.
He's able to run for both power and speed, and even found some production through the air, translating to over 1,000 total yards in both seasons as a workhorse.
5: Round 3, No. 71 Overall, Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
Arizona added some beef to their offensive line with their 71st overall pick. While they decided to pass on the likes of Cooper Beebe and other OL prospects, they found a guy who can and has played many games at both guard and tackle. Adams has a history of steady improvement and working his way up through the ranks until he was able to play Division I. Once he did reach that level at Illinois, he played 25 games over two seasons, providing versatility and reliability.
6: Round 3, No. 82 Overall, Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
The Cards add back-to-back teammates from Illinois. Reiman is a massive frame, measuring in at 6-foot-5, 271 pounds. The big blocking TE didn't rack up much in the reception department in his college career, but he provides exceptional athleticism for his size, and a huge presence in the run game. He was top-tier as a blocker in college, and the Cardinals fill a hole in their run-blocking game left by the injury and departure of TE Geoff Swaim.
7: Round 3, No. 90 Overall, Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
With plenty of deficiency in the DB room still, Ossenfort turned to Jones out of BC. Jones is a true ballhawk, with an ability to create takeaways and disruption, especially in man coverage. He's tall and physical, at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and put up high numbers in 2022 and 2023. A player who played in a high majority of his college games, he recorded 21 PBUs and seven interceptions in his last two seasons at BC.
8: Round 4, No. 104 Overall, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
They might not be in dire need of a safety right now, but the young safety out of Texas Tech will likely see some sort of role in Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis' defensive scheme. He's played and excelled in a variety of roles, and has athleticism that can allow him to play man coverage. He's a smaller 5-foot-10, 197 pounds, but has plus speed and versatility.
9: Round 5, No. 138 Overall, Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
The Cardinals add another EDGE weapon in the fifth round, from a powerhouse conference and a program that breeds plenty of NFL-caliber talent. Thomas picked up 33 TFL and 18 sacks in his six-year college career. He measures in at 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, and might not be the most athletic guy, but will once again be a rotational piece in Gannon and Rallis' DL.
10: Round 5, No. 162 Overall, Cristian Jones, OT, Texas
The Cardinals land a value pick at 162 overall. He made 48 career starts over four years, and brings a big, imposing 6-foot-5, 305-pound presence to the offensive line. While he likely won't see a ton of starts for the Cardinals barring an injury, Jones comes with two All-Big 12 honorable mentions and has solid athleticism for his size and an ability to play both RT and LT.
11: Round 6, No. 191 Overall, Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UAB
The Cardinals opted to wait until the sixth round to add another receiver. Palmer, who played a majority of his snaps in 2022 and 2023, began developing as an explosive threat in his final year of college. Palmer had only 1,337 yards in those two years, but that translated to a 16.0 and 18.3 respective average yards per reception. He had seven scores in 2023 and developed into an athletic, explosive player down the field, despite being from a non-Power 5 conference.
12: Round 7, No. 226 Overall, Jaden Davis, CB, Miami
Arizona returned to the cornerback well with their final pick. The Cards selected Jaden Davis with No. 226. The 5-foot-10, 182 pound defensive back spent four of his five college seasons in Oklahoma before finishing at Miami. He only had one interception in his entire career, but he did record 77 tackles and force two fumbles over his last two seasons. Gannon and Rallis add a tackling machine with violent ball-attacking skills with their final pick.
The Cardinals brought an impressive 12 new players onto the roster over Draft Weekend. With a variety of versatile talent and plenty of positional need, rookie minicamp is shaping up to be some high-tier entertainment, and the ceiling of this Arizona Cardinals team is only getting higher with their new additions.