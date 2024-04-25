Experts All Agree on Cardinals' Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The 2024 NFL Draft is here - and the Arizona Cardinals hold the keys to what could be a franchise-defining pick.
With two first-round selections (No. 4 and 27 tonight - for now) we're bound to see general manager Monti Ossenfort cook once again.
Here's what some NFL Draft experts believe the Cardinals will bring home tonight - it's pretty clear who the prize is for Arizona:
ESPN: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Matt Miller: Harrison met with two teams for "30" visits in the lead-up to the draft -- the Bears and Cardinals. Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot. Arizona would be getting its next Larry Fitzgerald to pair with quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison has great body control, speed and instincts.
Todd McShay: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sports Illustrated: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Albert Breer: The intrigue will then start at 4, where Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has told teams that he won’t move the pick until he’s on the clock, if he chooses to at all. At this point, I’m not convinced that a team is coming with an offer that’ll get him to pass on the chance to land Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
CBS Sports: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Edwards: Who will be the first wide receiver off the board? There is a case for any one of the three most commonly mentioned in my opinion. Arizona has traditionally favored bigger-bodied wide receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and A.J. Green.