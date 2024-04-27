Cardinals Conclude 2024 NFL Draft With Miami CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft with Miami Hurricanes CB Jaden Davis at Pick 226 in the seventh round.
Davis spent four seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Miami as a redshirt senior last season.
More from his official Miami player profile:
"Served as key defensive contributor in only season with Hurricanes…Played in all 13 games and made 12 starts in secondary…Ranked first among all cornerbacks with 42 total tackles (32 solo)…Added 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles…Credited with four PBUs."
Davis is undersized for the position but is considered to be strong in run support/tackling situations. He is expected to contribute on special teams early on in his career.
He says he met with the Cardinals via Zoom and also had contact with them at the Hula Bowl.
Davis was drafted behind fellow corners Max Melton (Rutgers) and Elijah Jones (Boston College). The Cardinals also signed free agent corner Sean Murphy-Bunting this offseason.
Former corners Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton departed the team since the beginning of last season while second-year players such as Kei'Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas V all hope to continue improvement moving into 2024.
It's clear the Cardinals wanted to address their secondary in a deep class, and Arizona ultimately accomplished that goal.