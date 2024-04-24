Report: Cardinals Driving 'Hard Bargain' for Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals currently own the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Whether they're the ones selecting a player when the pick is submitted is a different story.
Thursday will mark the end to all rumors and speculation as to what Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and his staff will do with one of the most valuable picks in the draft. Trade or stay has been the major question asked in the desert, and while Arizona has been open to trading down, the Cardinals could easily stick and take a top-flight playmaker on either side of the ball.
That's why it's fairly easy to envision either scenario for Arizona panning out - though one NFL insider says Ossenfort's driving a tough bargain to move off the pick:
"#AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are 'more than happy' to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4," wrote Jordan Schultz on Twitter/X. He also mentioned the Minnesota Vikings - a team highly thought to be interested in moving up - are likely to keep their original picks.
The Cardinals aren't likely to make a decision one way or another until they're on the clock, as teams looking to move into the top five will likely want to know what players are available and if they're worthy of foregoing hefty draft capital.
Like any good GM, Ossenfort will listen to calls and offers when Arizona is on the clock.
From the sounds of it, it's going to have to take a pretty penny for the Cardinals to move out of No. 4.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently said it "won't be easy" for teams to trade up with Arizona - you can read more about that here.