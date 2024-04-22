'It Won't Be Easy' for Teams to Get Cardinals' Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - no pun intended - hold all the cards to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 25.
With quarterbacks anticipated to go in all three picks ahead of Arizona's No. 4 selection, the Cardinals could alter the path of the draft with their decision to either stick and pick (Marvin Harrison Jr. is currently the favorite) or trade down with a passer-needy team such as the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings.
Staring a potential cornerstone player in the face in the top five, NFL insider Albert Breer says the Cardinals will indeed listen to offers - but it won't be easy to get Arizona to move.
"It won’t be easy to get GM Monti Ossenfort to move off four—but he’s going to listen to offers. The Cardinals have already talked to three teams in earnest on moving the pick, and a fourth was expected to call. Those teams have been told that Arizona won’t move the pick until it’s on the clock, with the hope parameters for potential deals are in place before then (as was the case with Houston last year)," wrote Breer.
"And with the uncertainty of which quarterbacks will be available at that point, teams interested in trading for the pick probably would benefit from waiting anyway. If Arizona stays at four, a lot of folks expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the pick. His combination of clean character and freakish traits make him a wheelhouse type of prospect for Ossenfort. And from there, Arizona will have a chance to really build the roster, with the fourth pick being just one of their three in the top 35 and six in the top 90."
Adam Schefter recently said Arizona's pick "was for sale" - more can be read about that here.
It should be no surprise Ossenfort is looking to cash out on his top-five pick, especially with the draft's best non-quarterback prospect in Harrison ready to transform Arizona's offense overnight. If a team is that convicted on a quarterback, and Arizona would have to move out of the top ten, it's fair to see why Ossenfort would demand a king's ransom in exchange for the most important position in football.
Regardless - the Cardinals feel like they're in a good spot. Fans should feel that way, too.