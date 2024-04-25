Cardinals Involved in 'Wildest' NFL Draft Trade Rumor
ARIZONA -- When it comes to the NFL Draft, rumors are king.
Of course, all speculation will ultimately come to an end tonight once all 32 first-round picks are made, though the Arizona Cardinals are involved in one of the draft's wildest top-ten rumors as we approach the first round.
According to NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, there's whispers of picks 3, 4 and 5 all being traded consecutively.
In this scenario, the New England Patriots would trade down from No. 3 to No. 11, allowing the Minnesota Vikings to draft Drake Maye.
The Patriots would then jump to No. 4 with the Cardinals and draft J.J. McCarthy, giving Arizona pick 11.
The Cardinals then would move out of No. 11 and back to No. 5 in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to draft Marvin Harrison Jr..
Obviously, this would be a wild scenario, though if the Cardinals do in fact trade out of the fourth overall pick, Arizona is favored to jump back into the top ten to snag a top receiver.
The Patriots and Vikings are rumored to be in cahoots for a deal at No. 3, though it remains to be seen if either A) New England feels confident enough to pass on Maye as a prospect or B) Minnesota will pay the hefty price tag to move up.
The Chargers and Cardinals will both listen to offers on a potential trade down, though Los Angeles seems more in search of a deal while Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort has set the bar high for a trade price.
It feels as if all signs are pointing to the Cardinals sticking and picking, however. You can read more about that here.