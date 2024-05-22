Cardinals' Preseason Schedule Finalized
The Arizona Cardinals officially know their full preseason schedule.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially released their full preseason schedule this morning.
This comes on the heels of last week's schedule release, where the full 18 week regular season slate was finalized. The Cardinals knew who they would be playing in their three preseason games prior, but details had yet to be announced.
Until now.
ARIZONA CARDINALS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sat., Aug. 10 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS State Farm Stadium 5:00 PM (AZ Time)
Sat., Aug. 17 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 4:00 PM (AZ Time)
Sun., Aug. 25 at Denver Broncos (CBS) Empower Field at Mile High 1:30 PM (AZ Time)
More info via the Cardinals' media relations team:
- Arizona begins the preseason in Week 1 on Saturday, August 10 at home against the New Orleans Saints at 5:00 PM (MST). This will be the Cardinals sixth meeting against the Saints in the preseason and the first in Arizona since 2008.
- The Cardinals will travel to Indianapolis in Week 2 to play the Colts on Saturday, August 17 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (MST). The matchup will be Arizona’s first preseason game vs. the Colts since they moved to Indianapolis in 1984.
- The two teams will participate in joint practices in Indiana during the week leading up to the game.
- Arizona concludes the preseason in Week 3 on Sunday, August 25 on the road against Denver in a game that will air nationally on CBS. It is the Cardinals 16th preseason matchup against the Broncos in the past 21 seasons, but the first in Denver since 2019.
Published