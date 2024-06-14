Will Cardinals Surpass Win Total?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to improve upon their 4-13 record from 2023 with an upgraded roster on both sides of the ball.
It was an ugly but necessary start to the rebuild in the desert under head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort, and while Year 2 may not yield championship aspirations, there's expectations that the Cardinals will start to turn the corner.
Oddsmakers have already given their over/under win projections for 2024, and typically you'll find Arizona around 6-6.5 wins for the season, which would mark a two-win jump from last season where they weren't betting favorites in any of their 17 games.
Will the Cardinals reach new heights? The Athletic certainly believes so, taking the over on their win total.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a big help to Kyler Murray, as will a revamped offensive line. James Conner is still a load carrying the ball and tight end Trey McBride is going to make everyone a lot of money in fantasy football," wrote Vic Tafur.
"The Cardinals also got better defensively with savvy, understated free-agent pickups like cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and draft picks like defensive lineman Darius Robinson and cornerback Max Melton. Plus, we realized that we picked the 49ers and Rams to both go under their totals in the NFC West, so the Cardinals and Seahawks cash in on some of that."
The only teams with a lower projected win total are the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. The Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders are all on par with the Cardinals 6.5 total, too.
Arizona arguably could have had five wins last season, had Matt Prater not missed two potential game-winning kicks in the final week of the year vs. Seattle.
With a healthy Kyler Murray in the mix with added weapons on both sides of the ball, it's reasonable to expect more wins from Arizona in 2024 - though that exact numbers remains to be seen.