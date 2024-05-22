Cardinals Should Surpass Projected Win Total
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals improved their roster on both sides of the ball entering 2024, though oddsmakers aren't very high on their chances of improvement from a 4-13 record last season - most sportsbooks have their win total set at 6.5 entering next year.
PFF is sipping the Kool-Aid, however.
"The Cardinals are priced toward the bottom of the league tied for the fourth-lowest win total," wrote Judah Fortgang.
"Arizona struggled on defense all season long in 2023, but the team fielded the eighth-best offense in the NFL in terms of its ability to move the ball after Kyler Murray’s return in Week 10. General defensive regression and the more sticky success of quarterback play make it seem as though the Cardinals should outperform their win total, and the team also added some key pieces on offense.
"Most notably, Arizona drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick, one of the best wide receiver prospects of the past few years. Harrison especially excelled in the deep areas of the field, where he led the NCAA in PFF grade and ranked top five in virtually every other category.
"This is also an area in which Murray has excelled. Since coming into the NFL, Murray has the third-highest deep accuracy rate among quarterbacks, though his EPA figure is in the middle of the pack, likely a function of mediocre wide receiver play.
"Harrison, Michael Wilson, who ranked 22nd in PFF separation grade last season, and stud tight end Trey McBride give the Cardinals young but talented weapons, perhaps the best group of the Kyler Murray Era. Murray is a year further off the ACL tear, and this offense has all the makings for him to carry the team to at least an average season, if not one that results in a playoff bid. At 6.5 wins, this offense is simply too good not to bet on the over."
It's an extremely tempting route to take, as Arizona nearly won that amount of games with Murray returning from major ACL surgery halfway through the season and a considerably worse roster.
All in all, the Cardinals should be much better in 2024.