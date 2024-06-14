Cardinals LB Welcomes Birth of New Child
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck was one of a handful of players not at mandatory minicamp this past week.
Now we know why.
Welcome to the world, Cooper Anthony Gardeck!
Gardeck has a big season ahead of him, as the Cardinals didn't add any significant names to their pass-rush rotation, giving a big vote of confidence in Gardeck, BJ Ojulari and Zaven Collins.
Gardeck himself played nearly half of defensive snaps in 2023 despite a crowded room, and the split in snaps should again be the case in 2024.
That's by design according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I think it's a way that if you have a jersey on game day, how are you helping us win? I do think that if you play two guys 70 snaps a game, they're not their best version of themselves at the end of the game when you typically need those guys," said Gannon.
"So, I think it keeps them fresh and then it allows us with different guys to do some different things when we want to do them. So, having some guys with multiple skill sets, that helps, too."
Another year marks another season that Gardeck will lead the way in the edge rusher's room, which only paves the way for more continuity.
"The continuity is great, to be able to be working with the same guys. The one thing that was unique that we did this year was we went through our areas of improvement together as a group, which is very uncomfortable to be in a room of your peers and getting your game picked apart, but in a constructive manner," said Gardeck.
Now, he'll have a new baby boy to cheer him on. Congrats to the Gardeck family.