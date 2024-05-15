Cardinals Won't Play Any International Games in 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't be playing any international games in 2024, as the NFL revealed their slate of five games to be played outside of the country.
Sao Paulo: Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers
London: Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets
London: Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars
London: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots
Munich: Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants
Jacksonville will be playing back-to-back games in London, once as the road team and once as the home team in Weeks 6-7.
London will host three total games with two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the last (JAX vs NE) being played at Wembley Stadium.
Corinthians Arena will host the Eagles/Packers matchup in Brazil to begin the NFL season in Week 1 (on a Friday) while Allianz Arena will be the sites of Panthers vs Giants later in November.
The Cardinals were road opponents to both the Panthers and Vikings prior to the schedule being released. Arizona last played an international game two years ago, when they took on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football.
The NFL also has one international game announced in 2025 for Madrid, though the matchup is still unknown.
The full 2024 NFL schedule will be released later tonight, beginning at 5:00 PM Arizona time.