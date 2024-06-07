Kyler Murray: Cardinals WR is 'Unguardable'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have quite the buzz around the team's facility entering 2024.
Such is life when your best player in quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy and ready to roll. Adding weapons such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones to a receiving corps that already featured Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch bodes well for both excitement on the outside and potential within the locker room.
Murray spoke on Arizona's different weapons throughout his press conference with reporters earlier this week. Though he gave glowing reviews to each guy, his words on Dortch resonated for the right reasons.
"I feel like Dortch is unguardable. One-on-one, knowing where to be in the zones, he's got the nuance and savvy in him that you want in a receiver, and not everyone has that. It's not very common. If he were 6-3 he'd have been a top-five pick. That's what I think, because that's the type of football player he is."- Kyler Murray on Greg Dortch
Dortch - speaking to AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban - says the words of praise only make the 5-7 receiver want to reach new heights on the field.
"It means a lot to me," Dortch said. "Makes me want to work harder. It's just the beginning, really for everybody. It's nice to hear that though."
Plenty of fans were excited for Dortch to step into the role as a full-time slot receiver following the departure of Rondale Moore this offseason. Dortch has proven to be fairly productive in his different opportunities through the last two seasons.
Now, he has a massive opportunity ahead, and Murray seems ready to see Dortch take center stage.