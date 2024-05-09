Cardinals Draft Pick 'Could Be Star'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals took the second running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft with Florida State's Trey Benson.
Benson, considered a "home-run hitter" who can do a little of everything, now arrives to a Cardinals backfield to learn behind James Conner - who is entering the final year of his deal and just turned 29.
ESPN believes Benson has everything to be a star in the league, as two analysts picked him as a mid-round selection who could emerge into the top echelon of players:
Matt Miller: "The Cardinals have veteran running back James Conner, but Benson's power and what he brings in the receiving game should get him on the field early and often. He had 20 receptions for 227 yards in 2023."
Field Yates: "Fantasy value does not mean that the player is guaranteed to have a major role starting in Week 1, but I think Benson will make a mark this season in the Cardinals' backfield. On top of being an explosive runner with very good tackle-forcing ability, he is a useful pass-catcher, too, having averaged more than 11.4 yards per catch in 2023."
It will be tough for Conner to lose the grip on his starting job in 2024 after coming off one of his best seasons to date, but the hype around Benson seems to be real.
Jonathan Gannon told reporters he loved the Benson pick after Day 2:
“From my standpoint—playmaking, speed, versatility, and power. He's a big man that runs really fast. (The way) I look at it is can you break tackles? Yeah. Can you make people miss in open space? Yeah. Can you hit home runs? Yes. I love the addition there," said Gannon.
Rookie minicamp begins May 10 for Arizona.