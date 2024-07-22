Cardinals Rivals May Not See Star at Training Camp
ARIZONA -- After the Arizona Cardinals had their own trade speculation/drama with star Budda Baker ahead of training camp last year, the organization has seemingly passed the baton to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of 2024's rendition.
It's no secret Brandon Aiyuk is in search of a new contract, and the former Arizona State product officially submitted a trade request to the defending NFC champs last week.
Aiyuk wants top receiver money, and the 49ers simply want to keep everything as cost-controlled as possible with their star-studded offensive unit.
Thus, the two sides are at a standoff, and neither wants to budge as training camp approaches.
There were several teams reportedly willing to pay Aiyuk the money he sought earlier this offseason, though the 49ers appear to be concrete on not trading their versatile wideout.
We could see Aiyuk absent at Niners camp, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter - who also says the team likely won't trade him either:
Insider: Aiyuk Could Skip Training Camp
"Here's what I think: There's a lot that's going to unfold. But the 49ers had an issue once with a kicker Robbie Gould who wanted a new deal - wanted to be traded and they wound up signing him to long-term deal. Same thing with Deebo [Samuel]. He came out [and said}, 'I want to be traded', it was a huge deal. What happened into the summer? Long-term deal. Now they want to get a long-term deal done with Aiyuk," Schefter said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"And if you're the 49ers, why would you trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel - either one - for draft pick compensation in 2025 when you're trying to win a Super Bowl now? It makes no sense. Not only that, you can trade Deebo after the year if you want, and you'd have the services this year. Aiyuk - you could franchise tag him after this year if you wanted, and they still want to work out a long-term deal.
"My guess would be that Aiyuk - I'm guessing here - doesn't show up to training camp. Not there. Tries to force the issue here, and then we see if the two sides can work out a deal or whether he wants to continue to be difficult."
A potential move from Aiyuk or Samuel would be great news for the Cardinals, who have struggled against the Niners in the last few seasons.
Unfortunately for Arizona fans, it doesn't appear either star will be off the roster when the two sides meet in Week 5 or Week 18.
Both teams are set to have their first open practice on Thursday, July 25.