Cardinals Schedule Second Interview With HC Front-Runner

The Arizona Cardinals are now expecting to rapidly accelerate their coaching search following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, and one of the cycle's biggest names is set to meet with the organization.

Multiple times.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are planning two days of interviews with Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

"#Rams OC Mike LaFleur is scheduled to meet with the #AZCardinals for a second, in-person interview today and tomorrow, sources say. An intriguing candidate," Rapoport wrote on X.

The two days' worth of meetings is notable, signaling there's serious interest to hire LaFleur as their next head coach. Arizona also has an in-person interview with Anthony Weaver set for today.

LaFleur, since the Rams are officially out of the postseason, can now be hired at any time.

Who is Mike LaFleur?

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LaFleur is considered to be one of the league's best young offensive minds thanks to his experience working under the NFL's best in Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

While he doesn't call plays for the Rams, he does have prior experience doing so with the New York Jets under Robert Saleh.

He actually did call plays once this season, against the Cardinals later in the year due to illness hampering McVay. Los Angeles put up 45 points against Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

LaFleur's played a role in helping a Los Angeles offense remain one of the league's most innovative. In a copycat league, all eyes are on what the Rams are doing on a weekly basis.

By hiring him, there's hope he would turn the Cardinals' offense around with the rest of the locker room following suit. Arizona went 3-14 this past season and lost their last 14-of-15 games while going 0-6 in the NFC West.

LaFleur's familiarity within the division, and particularly McVay/Shanahan, is also a nice sprinkle on his resume.

However, LaFleur would need to sell teams on bringing over an experienced defensive staff to help offset some of his shortcomings. There's hope Raheem Morris would fill those shoes in a perfect world.

Morris, LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile are all reported finalists for the job. LaFleur is the only candidate out of the trio with extensive offensive experience, and in a league where that seems to be the trend, LaFleur's shaping up to be the next young play-caller to assume a throne.

