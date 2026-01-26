Insider Reveals When Cardinals Expect to Hire New Head Coach

The Arizona Cardinals are one of four NFL teams still looking to fill their coaching vacancy, and according to one league insider, all of those openings could be filled quite soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, says he expects all of the dominoes to fall this week.

"I would think that we will have all these head coaching jobs filled this week. Probably sooner rather than later. I wouldn't be surprised if by Wednesday there are no openings left at this point in time," he said.

All of the Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills are still looking for their next leader.

Where Are Cardinals at in Head Coach Search?

The Cardinals are reportedly down to three finalists in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile.

Campanile was the team's first reported in-person second interview earlier last week while Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver also came in for an in-person interview today (per reports), satisfying the NFL's Rooney Rule and giving the green light for Arizona to officially hire their next leader.

Morris is the only coach out of Arizona's top three to have prior head coaching experience, which came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most recently Atlanta before he was fired.

Campanile (defensive) and LaFleur (offensive) are both respected names on their sides of the ball, though inexperience as a head coach is one of the biggest knocks on both candidates. Campanile fits more of a motivator/locker room strength while LaFleur seems to have the upper-hand in terms of schematics and x's and o's.

LaFleur is believed to be the front-runner at this point in time, and for a Cardinals team looking to completely elevate their offense to the next level, hiring within a fast-paced NFC West division makes sense.

He's scheduled to interview today and Tuesday in Arizona, which is a good sign he's in serious consideration to become their next leader if things go according to plan.

The Cardinals are aiming to find an upgrade at head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon after a dismal 3-14 season. Owner Michael Bidwill, in his end-of-season press conference, was adamant the Cardinals would have a broad and thorough search for their next head coach.

They stuck to their word, and if reports from Schefter are correct like they normally are, we're nearing the very end of the cycle to find Arizona's next leader.

