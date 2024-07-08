Former Cardinals Exec Mysteriously Leaves Panthers
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson is no longer with the Carolina Panthers, and nobody knows why he left the organization.
There was no official announcement from the team on his departure, which apparently happened over the weekend when somebody noticed he was not listed on the team's official website.
The Panthers offered only offering the following to Pro Football Talk:
“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” a team spokesperson told PFT on Sunday morning. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."
Wilson was a former interim co-general manager in Arizona with Quentin Harris before owner Michael Bidwill hired Monti Ossenfort, who is heading into his second offseason in charge. Wilson reportedly did not receive an interview with Arizona before taking a job with Carolina as their vice president of player personnel.
Wilson was rumored to be a potential general manager candidate for a handful of teams previously - most notably the Jacksonville Jaguars a few offseasons ago before things reportedly crumbled at the last minute.
Wilson had previously been with Arizona since 2015 as a regional scout before working his way to vice president of pro scouting. Wilson, as many remember, was one of the team's best players during his tenure in Arizona and is in the franchise's Ring of Honor for his performance on the field.
While it's unknown exactly why Wilson departed, it's clear he's no longer with the organization.