Cardinals Sign Four Rookies
ARIZONA -- One third of the Arizona Cardinals' draft class is officially signed.
Rookies Xavier Thomas, Tejhaun Palmer, Christian Jones and Jaden Davis all inked their contracts today, as officially announced by the team.
More from the Cardinals' press release:
"Thomas (6-2, 244) played six years at Clemson and appeared in 63 games (30 starts), totaling 121 tackles (65 solo), 17.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He left Clemson as one of nine players (and one of four defensive players) to play at least 60 career games. In 2023, Thomas started 11-of-13 games played and had 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, a team-high 21 quarterback pressures, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery and one forced fumble. The 24-year old Thomas was a two-time All-ACC selection and was a part of the 2018 Clemson team that beat Alabama in the National Championship game. He earned a degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Athletic Leadership from Clemson.
"Palmer (6-1, 210) appeared in 37 games (24 starts) over three seasons at Alabama-Birmingham and had 83 receptions for 1,409 yards (17.0-yard avg.) and nine touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, Palmer played 12 games (11 starts) and set career-highs with 47 receptions for 858 yards (18.3-yard avg.) and seven touchdowns. His 18.3-yard average led the American Athletic Conference last year. The 23-year old Palmer started his college career at Snow Community College (Utah) where he earned All-American honors and had 54 receptions for 945 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons (2019-20).
"Davis (5-10, 182) played 13 games (12 starts) at the University of Miami (FL) last season after spending his first four collegiate seasons at the University of Oklahoma. While at Miami, Davis had 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a sack and two forced fumbles. Overall in his collegiate career, Davis played 60 games (34 starts) and had 145 tackles (112 solo), four tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, 14 passes defensed, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. A Ft. Lauderdale, FL native, Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Studies from Oklahoma and is currently pursuing his master’s in Liberal Studies."
Jones was a multi-year starter at Texas the last few seasons after transitioning from soccer to football in high school. He's considered to be versatile enough to play on either the left or right side at tackle.
Arizona begins rookie minicamp tomorrow, May 10.