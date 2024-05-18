Analyst: NFL Teams Should Trade for Cardinals' Budda Baker
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is entering the final year of his contract with the organization, and though trade talks have simmered since last offseason (where the All-Pro went public with his trade request), the future is still unclear for one of the most beloved Cardinals of all-time.
Bleacher Report says teams should target Baker in trade talks.
"Budda Baker asked for a trade last year but the Arizona Cardinals ended up giving him a raise and he remains on the team amid speculations that a move could happen ahead of the draft. But the Cardinals should at least entertain the thought of trading Baker seeing as the 28-year-old is on the last year of his deal," wrote Matt Holder.
"Not that Arizona needs it, but it would save them $15.1 million, per Over The Cap, by trading the defensive back in addition to getting a player of future asset back for a guy who might leave for nothing next spring. Also, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Cardinals are much of a playoff contender even with Baker in the tough NFC West."
Holder brings up a great point - Arizona doesn't need cap space. The thought of Baker departing Arizona isn't exactly fuzzy for either side, especially for free after this season on the open market.
Yet if the Cardinals wanted to offload Baker, they should have maximized his value last offseason, when he was younger and not entering a contract year. Arizona looks to hold Baker in the desert at least for 2024, and talks can progress from there.
B/R listed the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles (who reportedly had interest in Baker last offseason) as prime destinations for Baker.
Baker has a cap hit of $19 million in 2024 according to Spotrac with $14.6 million due in cash.