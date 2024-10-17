All Cardinals

Cardinals Give Update on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave the latest on Marvin Harrison Jr. today.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters on Thursday and gave an update on rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - who is in concussion protocol after receiving a blow to the head in Week 6.

Harrison will practice today as the Cardinals prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.

"There's steps in the protocol that he won't be - he won't have any contact today," said Gannon, who also added that his progress has been "very encouraging."

This mirrors a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this week that stated the Cardinals were optimistic on Harrison.

"The Cardinals have some level of optimism about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returning soon, depending how fast he can pass through the five phases of concussion protocol. He took a bad hit, so the team won't rush him out there, but he's doing well coming out of the game," said Fowler.

There's five steps to the NFL's concussion protocol:

1. Symptom limited activity
2. Aerobic exercise
3. Football specific exercise
4. Club based non contract training drills
5. Full football activity/clearance

It's unknown where Harrison currently stands, though all signs point to the Cardinals' top pick making great progress. The Cardinals will practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of their game on Monday.

