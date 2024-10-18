Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Takes Next Step in Return
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was back in a regular practice uniform on Friday.
Harrison - who is in the league's concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head last Sunday - was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey on Thursday before returning to the team's regular red jersey - which is a step in the right direction for his status.
Additionally, Owen Pappoe and Darius Robinson were still absent from practice while Kelvin Beachum returned.
The Cardinals have an extra day of preperation in their practice week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon called Harrison's progress "really encouraging" yesterday.
Recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals were optimistic Harrison would return in a timely manner.
"The Cardinals have some level of optimism about wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returning soon, depending how fast he can pass through the five phases of concussion protocol. He took a bad hit, so the team won't rush him out there, but he's doing well coming out of the game," said Fowler.
Arizona has been known to be fairly cautious when working players back from injury, though Harrison could very well suit up on Monday.
If Harrison can't go, the Cardinals could see Zay Jones make his regular season appearance in a fairly large role on Monday night, something quarterback Kyler Murray is excited for.
“I think it'll help tremendously. Zay is an underrated receiver in the league. I think he's going to bring a lot of juice to that room," Murray told reporters. "Veteran guy. Real contagious his personality, just the way he talks to everybody, his positivity. Not only that, but (also) his ability to play the game. I'm excited to have Zay back.”
The Cardinals will practice once more on Saturday before releasing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out ahead of Monday.
If Harrison is a game-time decision, we will know his status 90 minutes ahead of kickoff when inactives are due.
