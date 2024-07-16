Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Lived up to Hype
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans have yet to see WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in action, though that will change when the team reports to training camp next week.
The Red Sea has heard rumblings of what the No. 4 overall pick has been able to do in mini-camps, though most of what Harrison has flashed has been behind closed doors.
Us in the media are restricted to reporting only the first 20 minutes of practice, which mostly consists of stretching and positional group work.
We've seen some pretty sweet stuff - but now you can take it from teammate and budding tight end Trey McBride: Harrison has lived up to the hype thus far.
"This guy's elite. He's a freak of nature - it's one of those things where a guy of his stature shouldn't be able to move the way he moves, shouldn't be as fast as he is, shouldn't be able to catch the ball the way he does," McBride said on The Adam Schefter Podcast.
"Everything he does is elite. The hype that was around him in college, he definitely lived up to the hype. He's a great person, a great player, and I'm excited to see the connection him and Kyler have come training camp."
Harrison - standing at 6-3 and 209 lbs - is only getting started and projects to be one of Arizona's top weapons starting in Week 1:
"The guy just runs very crisp routes. He gets open and he doesn't drop a ball. He's just one of those guys who you throw it up to him and it's no 50-50 for him, it's like a 70-30 for us - he's always gonna win that 50-50 battle. He's great. He's just an elite player and someone that I'm excited for to be on his team," McBride continued.
"There's just so many different weapons. Kyler Murray's healthy for the first time since I've been a Cardinal for a full season. Everything's kind of trending in the right way and I'm just excited to see where this offense can go."