How Cardinals RB Made NFL History
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals pulled out a close 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, mostly due to the efforts of running back James Conner.
Conner's 101 yards rushing with 51 more yards added through the air (including a 33-yard reception to help push Arizona in game-winning field goal territory) play a massive role in helping the Cardinals emerge to 3-4 on the season.
Conner also made NFL history in the process - with help thanks to a defensive play he made.
Conner became the first player in league history to finish a game with 100+ yards rushing, 50+ yards receiving and a forced fumble.
The forced fumble came on the first drive of the game, after Kyler Murray was intercepted by a Chargers defensive lineman. Conner chased the big man down and knocked the ball loose, which was recovered by Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson and prevented Los Angeles from going up early.
"I thought (RB) James Conner was lights out at 150-something yards of offense I think. The run game looked good to start and made plays when we needed to," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon after the win.
"... What will go unnoticed—so I'm going to point it out because it shouldn't go unnoticed - is we throw a pick, James Conner strips the guy and we recover. Now we punted, but it's different for the offense. Their offense starting on the 30 or so to their first possession. That goes into our mode of play, and then I thought when James made a good play on the screen and they stripped him and were chasing the ball and retained possession."
It was revealed Conner delivered a message to the Cardinals the night before their win in prime time:
“I was just telling them to push all their chips in for this week. That we’re still on a mission. Just tell the guys don't take anything for granted and just play good football. Push all your chips into this week, give it all you got," Conner said.
"We have some guys on the team who are out for the season, who wish they could be out there. Just play hard. I just told them to play hard and push all their chips in and just get a victory for this week.”
Does anything Conner do surprise Kyler Murray anymore?
Nope.
“No, he's a safety valve. I've been telling people. Since I've been playing with James I've known what type of back he is," said Murray. "Obviously, he's underrated around the world in the league and how he's viewed, but I know there's nothing he can't do in my eyes.”
History - although in an odd way - was accomplished.
