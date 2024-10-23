Report: Cardinals Sign New QB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing quarterback Anthony Brown to their squad, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"The Cardinals are signing former Ravens QB Anthony Brown to the Practice Squad. Brown is a free agent. Played college football at Boston College and Oregon."
The Cardinals recently lost practice squad quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Las Vegas Raiders after the organization signed him to their active roster this past weekend.
Brown went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Oregon. He signed with the Ravens and spent two seasons in Baltimore before landing on practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Raiders in 2024.
He's appeared in just two games, completing 22 of 49 attempts for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Behind Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune, Brown will now function as Arizona's third quarterback.
The Cardinals take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
