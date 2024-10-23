All Cardinals

Report: Cardinals Sign New QB

The Arizona Cardinals are signing a new quarterback to the practice squad.

Donnie Druin

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown (12) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown (12) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing quarterback Anthony Brown to their squad, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"The Cardinals are signing former Ravens QB Anthony Brown to the Practice Squad. Brown is a free agent. Played college football at Boston College and Oregon."

The Cardinals recently lost practice squad quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Las Vegas Raiders after the organization signed him to their active roster this past weekend.

Brown went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Oregon. He signed with the Ravens and spent two seasons in Baltimore before landing on practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Raiders in 2024.

He's appeared in just two games, completing 22 of 49 attempts for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Behind Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune, Brown will now function as Arizona's third quarterback.

The Cardinals take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

More Arizona Cardinals News

Former Cardinals Captain Ready for Return? | Refs Defend Calls in Cardinals-Chargers Good, Bad and Ugly From Win vs Chargers Grading Cardinals Season-Saving Win Top Pass Rusher Suffers Season-Ending Injury | Cardinals Defeat Chargers on Game-Winner Dolphins Set for Tua Tagovailoa Return vs Cardinals Dolphins Hope to Get QB Back vs Dolphins 

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News