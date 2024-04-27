Cardinals Trade Draft Pick to Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have traded the No. 79 pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who selected OT Matt Goncalves.
Arizona moved back to No. 82 and picked up a sixth-round pick back for this year.
This marks the second trade made on Day 2, where Arizona moved down with the Atlanta Falcons from No. 35 to 43 to take CB Max Melton. The Cardinals picked up an extra third-round pick for this year, which initially put them at four selections in the third.
Many believed the Cardinals were candidates to trade in the first round on Thursday, though Arizona ultimately stuck to their guns at No. 4 (Marvin Harrison Jr.) and No. 27 (Darius Robinson) to begin the 2024 NFL Draft.
Movement was something the Cardinals anticipated moving into today:
"I feel really good. I feel really good. Yeah - we still have some players we really like up on the board. What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too," said GM Monti Ossenfort last night.
"I think we'll - just as today - I think we'll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we'll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit."
Thus far, that's come to fruition.