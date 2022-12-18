Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt extended his bank account by a few commas against the Denver Broncos.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is laughing to the bank.

Although the Cardinals' defense hasn't exactly played up to par, a healthy Watt has proven to be a viable piece of the unit.

Sitting at 6.5 sacks heading into today, Watt has already eclipsed his best in that category dating back to 2018 when he registered 16.

Against the Denver Broncos, surpassing seven sacks would trigger a $500k incentive for eclipsing the number according to Field Yates.

Watt managed to sack Broncos QB not once, but twice in about 20 minutes of play. The second sack added another $200k to Watt.

On both sacks, Watt paid homage to younger brother T.J. with his signature kick celebration.

Watt's 2022 cap hit falls at a mere $15.9 million. He will get a $1 million bonus if he reaches ten sacks according to Spotrac.

The Cardinals are currently tied 3-3 with the Broncos with over five minutes left in the second quarter.

