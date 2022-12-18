Report: No Mistaken Identity in Cardinals/Sean Kugler Case

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there is no mistaken identity in former Arizona Cardinals coach Sean Kugler's case.

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be front and center of drama in the National Football League.

Whether it be on or off the field, the team has managed to make headlines for all but good reasons with just four weeks left in the regular season.

Earlier this year, OL coach/ run-game coordinator Sean Kugler was dismissed from the team while they were in Mexico City after he allegedly groped a woman.

Recently, Kugler filed for arbitration with the NFL in a statement where he cited possible mistaken identity.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy ran with it:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says there was no mistaken identity:

"In defending himself in the filing, Kugler said he wants to clear his name and added, 'Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity' he will cooperate fully.

"That led to online speculation from outlets such as Action Network and others that general manager Steve Keim was misidentified as Kugler.

"However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said there was absolutely no mistaken or uncertain identity in the Mexico City incident with Kugler. Kugler was clearly and positively identified -- including on hotel video and by eyewitnesses."

Certainly strong developments in a situation that appears to be going nowhere anytime soon.

