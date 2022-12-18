The Arizona Cardinals could have starting quarterback Kyler Murray healthy and ready to go for the beginning of next season.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is out of commission for the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

The concern about his knee extends far beyond the remaining four games, as a devastating injury such as Murray's will likely bleed into the following season.

Now, the Cardinals (who already have Colt McCoy) may need to add some extra help in the quarterback rotation if they want to maintain hope for a postseason berth in 2023.

At least, so some thought.

Early Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Murray's ACL tear was "clean" and the quarterback could be ready for action once the regular season rolls back around.

Report: Kyler Murray Has Chance to Be Ready for Start of 2023 Season

Rapoport reported the following:

"Sources say that quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a clean ACL tear, with no damage to other ligaments in his knee. The non-contact injury, which occurred early in the Cardinals' 27-13 loss last Monday, did have an associated meniscus tear that will be stitched up to keep the integrity of the knee. But the ACL tear was as clean as possible.

"Murray faces a recovery that could take as little as eight-and-a-half months but potentially longer, and the Cardinals will likely place him on the team's physically unable to perform list to start training camp and then determine whether he'll be ready for the season. There is a chance, of course, that he's not ready and could begin the season on the PUP list, but those decisions will be for the future. If Murray starts the 2023 season on the PUP list, he would miss at least the first four games.

"The plan now is for Murray to pre-hab for two or three weeks before surgery, which will allow the swelling to go down and attempt to maintain as much flexibility as possible. The hope is to have surgery at some point between Christmas and New Year's Day and work his way back."

Kliff Kingsbury initially told reporters Murray would have the surgery after Christmas.

